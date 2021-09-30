2,100 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

