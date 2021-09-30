285,028 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,694,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.76% of James River Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in James River Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,579. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.