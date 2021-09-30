$329.99 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report sales of $329.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.14 million to $361.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

