3,909 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,909 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.20. 614,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,178,886. The company has a market cap of $257.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.