3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 69.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 24.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.49. 37,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,409. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

