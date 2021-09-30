$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $567.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $607.03 and its 200 day moving average is $614.75. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $328.56 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

