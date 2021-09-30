$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $46.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the lowest is $44.60 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $49.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $185.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.86 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $298.50 million, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $306.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

EGRX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.09. 78,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

