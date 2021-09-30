$464.92 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $464.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $464.39 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.17. 955,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.52. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.