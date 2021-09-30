$469.58 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to announce $469.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.00 million and the lowest is $451.16 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

