504 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

