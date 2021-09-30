504 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATVI opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.