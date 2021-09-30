$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to post sales of $585.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.70 million to $591.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 185.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 693.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

