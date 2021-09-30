61,100 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

