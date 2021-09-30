824 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

