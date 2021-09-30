$86.69 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $86.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $291.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.95 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 2,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,643. The firm has a market cap of $367.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

