888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIHDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF remained flat at $$5.77 on Thursday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

