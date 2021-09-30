$894.43 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $894.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $871.30 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

