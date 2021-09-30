$894.43 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $894.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.00 million and the lowest is $871.30 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.