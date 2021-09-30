8,977 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $174,499,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
