8,977 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after buying an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $174,499,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.