$907.46 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce sales of $907.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.83 million to $917.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $423.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.59 and a 200-day moving average of $366.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

