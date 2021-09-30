981 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,093,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $141.20 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

