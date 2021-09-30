AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,737,000 after buying an additional 1,828,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,002,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,666. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

