Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$32.70 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

