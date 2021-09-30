Abyss 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $148,873.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $148,873.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00117425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00172965 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.