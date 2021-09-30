Acceleron Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,494 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,163% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

XLRN stock opened at $175.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.