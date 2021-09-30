Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

ACCD stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Accolade has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $4,620,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

