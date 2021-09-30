Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

