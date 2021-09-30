Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,695.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,811. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,436.00 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,804.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,522.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

