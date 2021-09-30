Act Two Investors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Act Two Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period.

VGLT traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 74,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,746. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $100.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

