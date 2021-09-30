Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 55,631 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get Adagene alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.99 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 7.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adagene by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $16,573,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $10,871,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $7,871,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter worth $4,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.