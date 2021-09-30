Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.27.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $132.41 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $139.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

