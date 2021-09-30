Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 392,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

