Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,850 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $331,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.