Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,514 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth $499,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $207,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $43.48 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

