Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.