Advisor Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

NYSE WM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.17. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

