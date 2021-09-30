Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 69.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $4,332,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.13. 6,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.09.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

