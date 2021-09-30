Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after buying an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $251.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

