Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

LHX stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.87. 2,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

