Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,917 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in eBay by 35.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 159,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in eBay by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,224,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $74,996,000 after acquiring an additional 276,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 40,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.