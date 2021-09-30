Advisor Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 195.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 61,596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 216.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,942,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329,445 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 96.9% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 7,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX remained flat at $$30.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 85,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,039. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

