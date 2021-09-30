Advisor Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.76. 4,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,551. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day moving average of $190.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

