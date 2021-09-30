Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 4,364 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,699. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.81 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $305.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

