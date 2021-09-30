Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 123,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 470,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.03. 589,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,349. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

