Advisory Services Network LLC Has $13.30 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.4% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.19. 348,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.09 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

