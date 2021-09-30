Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,573. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.