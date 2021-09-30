Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,798 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 154,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

