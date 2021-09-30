Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $34,598.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.00561886 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

