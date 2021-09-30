Aeron Price Down 8.7% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Aeron has a total market cap of $1,387.18 and $12,011.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

