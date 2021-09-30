AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2,886.00 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,400 shares of company stock worth $7,949,852. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

