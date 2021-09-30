Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $120.61. 35,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,704,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

