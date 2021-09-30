Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 205.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,556,000.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

